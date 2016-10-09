Peterborough City Hospital to launch pilot scheme to help pregnant women stop smoking

Pregnant women will now be offered support to help them stop smoking thanks to a pilot scheme launched at the maternity unit at Peterborough City Hospital.

Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals Trust is working in collaboration with Peterborough City Council to offer a new antenatal smoking cessation clinic for pregnant women under the care of the Maternity Unit. The clinics run every Wednesday morning in the antenatal outpatients department from 9am to 12.30pm and women can either book an appointment or drop-in.

Nicky Griffin, Outpatient Lead Midwife at Peterborough City Hospital, said: “Peterborough is above the national average for smoking during pregnancy and we want to reduce this by making sure all women have access to the resources and support required to help them quit. We hope by offering this new service more women will be encouraged to give up smoking during their pregnancy.”

For more on smoking during pregnancy visit: http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/pregnancy-and-baby/pages/smoking-pregnant.aspx