Peterborough City Council helplines to report damage and fallen trees as Storm Aileen set to batter city

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘severe weather warning’ for Cambridgeshire tonight and tomorrow morning (Tuesday/Wednesday).

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: “Storm Aileen is expected overnight with gusts of wind of up to 75mph predicted between midnight and 6am. The Met Office has put an amber weather warning in place across parts of the UK, including Peterborough.

A yellow weather wanring is in force for Peterborough with an amber warning to the north of the city

“To report fallen trees/fences on council land, contact 01733 864157 overnight (6pm to 8am) or 01733 747474 tomorrow morning (8am onwards). If trees are blocking roads, contact the police in the first instance on 101.”

Chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: “Storm Aileen is expected to bring strong winds of up to 75mph to a central segment of the UK and an Amber weather warning has been issued.

“As well as the strong winds, there will be some heavy rain pushing eastwards overnight which could see accumulations of 30-40mm.”

Richard Leonard, road safety spokesperson at Highways England, added: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys, with strong winds expected from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.”