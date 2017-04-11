Peterborough city centre tree planting to take place

Lane closures may be put in place on Bourges Boulevard tonight (Tuesday) as tree planting takes place.

A total of nine trees are being planted on the stretch of the road near Queensgate.

They are replacing trees which were planted in 2015, but have not established themselves.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “A number of trees are currently being replaced on Bourges Boulevard. In total, nine trees are being replaced with work due to be completed either tonight or tomorrow night.

“Eurovia is replacing the trees as part of the original contract and at no cost to the council. It had been hoped that the trees would’ve been replaced last year however the specific size and type of tree took longer to source than first hoped.

“A small number of other trees will continue to be monitored to ensure they become fully established.

“All trees are bought from a reliable and well regarded nursery and planted by a specialist landscape contractor. The Bourges Boulevard scheme includes a full irrigation system for the trees.”