Peterborough city centre footbridge to be refurbished

The footbridge over Bourges Boulevard by Queensgate shopping centre is to be extensively refurbished in a project lasting until late Summer this year.

The project is part of a £9.5million investment in the Bourges Boulevard Corridor funded by the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership. This includes schemes on Bishop’s Road, Thorpe Road, Lower Bridge Street and the earlier carriageway improvements on Bourges Boulevard.

The scheme commences on Monday 8 May 2017 with initial works to improve the pavement on Station Road.

The Station Road pavement will be widened and resurfaced alongside the Great Northern Hotel car park boundary wall over approximately two weeks.

The pavement works will take place during off-peak hours (9.30am to 3.30pm), during which time access to and from the station will at times be restricted to one lane.

The main footbridge refurbishment starts in earnest on Friday 19 May. To allow the work to be carried out safely, the footbridge will be closed from this date for the duration of the project.

The refurbished footbridge will have new decking on the stepped ramps and across the main span of the bridge. The whole structure will also be repainted.

New aluminium window frames will be installed and fitted with coloured glass. The roof will be replaced and the ceiling will house new LED lighting.

As the project takes shape some road and lane closures will be necessary. Road closures will only happen at night, although lane closures may be required during off-peak periods during weekdays. The closure timings will be publicised, clearly signposted and diversions put in place.

Simon Machen, director of growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, said: “The funding is now in place to move forward with the much-needed refurbishment of the footbridge.

“Works on this almost 40-year-old structure include essential repair and maintenance as well as making it safer to use by installing CCTV and giving it a new look as part of the wider public realm improvements in the city.”