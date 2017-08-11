Peterborough charity’s appeal for first new tenners

A Peterborough charity is appealing for residents to donate their first new £10 notes to the cause when the new tenners are released next month.

The Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group (PRCCG) has made the appeal for people to give the first new note to the charity ahead of the first appearance of the note in general circulation on September 14.

The new note will feature author Jane Austen on it, and has many of the security features included in the new £5 note, released earlier this year.

Naomi Butters, Chair of the PRCCG board of trustees said: “We’re delighted to see Jane Austen on the new £10 note. As an inspirational feminist we hope the new note inspires women and girls to follow their dreams just like Jane Austen did all those years ago.

“To celebrate this historic occasion we’re asking people to donate their first Austen £10 to Rape Crisis Peterborough. As a feminist organisation our aim is to empower women and girls and end sexual violence. We can only do this if we continue to receive support from the general public.

“We have a year long waiting list and therefore we’re asking for donations of time and money to help us cut this waiting list.

“If you’re interested in being part of our organisation, please join us on September 16 from 1pm-3pm at Thorpe Hall to learn more about volunteering with us. Bring a picnic and we’ll provide cake, drinks and tombolas! We’ll also be celebrating our last twelve months in Thorpe Hall with something extra special.”

For more information about the charity visit http://www.peterboroughrapecrisis.co.uk/