Peterborough Cats Protection ‘overwhelmed’ by generous donations after all of its food is stolen

Have your say

Peterborough Cats Protection says it is “absolutely overwhelmed” after more than £3,500 was raised by the public following the theft of all its food.

The charity’s stock until Christmas was all taken in the theft which was discovered at a storage unit on Saturday morning (August 19) by a fosterer.

Spokeswoman Sheridan Gaunt said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the support of the community. It has restored our faith in people.

“I can’t begin to tell you how devastated we were. Who steals from a charity? It’s disgusting.

“There were tears on Saturday. We are voluntary-run, and to have a blow like that was heartbreaking.

“It was well over £1,000 on food. Some of it was specific for kittens that had a dreadful start in life.

“We make sure cats and kittens are fed the very best to make sure they gain weight.

“Everything we raise goes directly to the cats.”

Donations can be made through a JustGiving page set up following the theft: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/catsprotectionfoodcrisisappeal.

The crime reference number is CF0476260817.