Peterborough Cathedral services to mark Holy Week

Peterborough Cathedral will hold a number of services to mark Holy Week.

Services will be held throughout the weekend, which is considered one of the most important in the Christian calendar.

Tonight (Maundy Thursday) there will be evening prayers said at 5.30pm, and at 7.30pm a Sung Eucharist and Watch of the Passion until midnight.

On Good Friday morning prayer will be said at 7.30am, with the Walk of Witness starting at 9.30am at Stanley Recreation Ground in Broadway.

The Walk of Witness will see a procession make its way to Cathedral Square for a service.

Back at the Cathedral, at noon until 2pm there will be Good Friday Meditations led by the Bishop of Brixworth, with a Service of the Passion of the Lord following at 2pm.

Evening prayers will be said at 5.30pm.

On Holy Saturday, morning prayers will be said at 7.30am, evening prayers at 3.30pm, and at 8pm The Easter Vigil, Baptism, Confirmation and First Eucharist of Easter.

On Easter Sunday Holy Communion will be held at 8am, Choral Matins at 9.15am and The Cathedral Eucharist at 10.30am.

Festal Evensong and Procession will start at 3.30pm.