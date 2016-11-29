Peterborough Cathedral given £400,000 grant for vital repair and maintenance

Peterborough Cathedral has been given a £400,000 grant as part of a Government scheme.

The grant will be used for high level fire safety glazing to tower and access work to clerestory and roof voids.

The money has come from the First World War Centenary Fund, and Peterborough is one of 24 cathedrals across the country to be given the money.

Heritage Minister, Tracey Crouch said: “The First World War Centenary Cathedral Repairs Fund has done fantastic work to help revive and restore stunning cathedrals across the country.

“Cathedrals are not only beautiful pieces of architecture, they hold centuries of our nation’s history and are centrepieces in our communities. This important fund will help maintain and repair these historic buildings so they can be enjoyed for years to come by everyone.”

In total, £40 million has been allocated through 146 awards to 57 cathedrals over a two year period.

The average award was £274,000, with 12 cathedrals receiving more than £1 million each. The largest number of projects - approximately one third - are for roof repairs, followed by high-level stonework repairs, then repairs to towers and stained glass windows. A number of essential infrastructure projects, such as rewiring, drainage, heating systems, have also been supported.

Dr John Inge, Bishop of Worcester and lead bishop for the Church of England, said: “Cathedrals are not only the jewel in the crown of our built heritage, they are at the heart of our nation’s common life – through commemoration, remembering, celebration and grief. People can find space and solace in them, both in large acts of worship and solitary contemplation. These welcome grants ensure that they continue to enrich our society in the future.”

In the summer Bishop of Peterborough Donald Allister said Peterborough Cathedral was in a ‘cash flow crisis.’ He said: “The Cathedral is going through a cash flow crisis. It is taking too long to pay some bills, and paying the staff at the end of the month has been a close thing twice recently.”