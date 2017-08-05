Peterborough Cathedral Acting Dean accepts new position in York

Canon Jonathan Baker, Acting Dean of Peterborough, has been appointed as the next Vicar of Beverley Minster and Priest-in-Charge of Routh in the Diocese of York.

Beverley Minster is the largest parish church building in the Church of England and has a large congregation together with three daughter churches and the neighbouring rural parish of Routh.

The appointment has been made by the Simeon Trustees with the agreement of the Bishop of Hull on behalf of the Archbishop of York.

Canon Baker has been Acting Dean of Peterborough since October, 2016. From 2004 he was Canon Missioner at the cathedral, overseeing the ministry to visitors, schools and those enquiring about faith.

In recent years he has played an important role in directing the content of the new historical displays inside the cathedral and the new visitor centre.

He said: “It has been a huge privilege to serve at Peterborough Cathedral over the last 13 years. It is a very special place and I have greatly enjoyed working alongside some very dedicated and talented people.

“Now that a new Dean has been announced the time seems right for me to move on so that a new team can take the cathedral forward into what I am confident will be an exciting new phase of its ministry in the city and diocese.”

Canon Baker’s installation service will take place on Saturday, December 9 at 6pm in the Minster.

His farewell service in Peterborough will be on Sunday, October 8 at 10am.