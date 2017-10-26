Peterborough cancer survivors become real life calendar girls

A group of cancer survivors have stripped off for a new calendar to raise money for Cancer Research UK and the Peterborough Breast Unit.

The Peterborough women - Caroline Clifton, Kerry Ash, Michelle Davenport, Steph Tarrier and Sharon Post formed their friendship during treatment and decided they wanted to do their bit to help people who were diagnosed in the future.

The women worked with a range of local businesses in Peterborough and Stamford to produce the Gracefully Uncovered calendar. They also posed at the famous 1000-year-old Bowthorpe oak tree. Carrie Wilson, their friend and a part-time photographer, took the photos.

Caroline, 44, was diagnosed in August 2016 – she was in treatment when the photos were taken. Kerry 45, was diagnosed when she turned 40. Kerry had to have radiotherapy, a hysterectomy and will take drugs for a total of 10 ten years.

Michelle, 50, was diagnosed two years ago. She had a mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and further surgery. Steph, 47, was found to have the BRCA2 gene after she was diagnosed, this increases chances of getting breast cancer. She had a double mastectomy and hysterectomy.

Sharon Post, 43, was diagnosed when she was 38. Sharon had two lumpectomies, radiotherapy and has to take the drug Tamoxifen for a total of 10 years.

Sharon said: “Before my cancer diagnosis I would never have dreamt I’d have taken part in making this calendar. At the start there were nerves and I was conscious of my body and its flaws but I have joined an amazing group of ladies who I am proud to unite with.

“I’ve done this for my family, who are my reason to live! I’m proud of where I am today and stronger than I ever realised I could be.”

Michelle added: “My cancer journey lasted 21 months but felt like a lifetime. It isn’t something that just goes away and I will have insecurities for the rest of my life.

“But one of the positives has been meeting inspirational women like Kerry, Sharon, Steph and Caroline. We hope our calendar will make people smile and also make a difference to two great organisations.”

Danielle Glavin, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Peterborough’s very own calendar girls have decided to support Cancer Research UK and raise vital funds for research.

“There has been enormous progress in the fight against cancer. However, we have only been able to do this thanks to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers and supporters without whom we would not be able to fund our research.”

Gracefully Uncovered can be purchased from http://gracefullyuncovered.bigcartel.com/