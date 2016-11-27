Peterborough campaign to provide goodies for needy children

A Peterborough campaign to provide needy children with a box of goodies has been launched.

Every year in the UK over 1 million shoe boxes are wrapped in Christmas paper, filled with toys, school supplies, soap, toothpaste, cuddly toys and sweets, and are sent to deprived children overseas. It is a massive logistical operation involving volunteers all over the country filling shoe boxes, collecting them, checking and packing into cartons for export. Last year shoe boxes from Peterborough went to children in the Middle East, many in refugee camps having been displaced by war.

The Samaritan’s Purse operation is looking for people to donate boxes this year for the campaign.

The Salvation Army Citadel is being used to collect boxes before they are shipped elsewhere, and a team of volunteers is helping run the campaign.

To donate a box, or for more information, visit www.samaritans-purse.org.uk