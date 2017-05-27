Peterborough building society’s donation to help care home residents

Staff from Norwich & Peterborough spent time with older people at a Peterborough care home, joining the residents for an afternoon tea to celebrate the launch of their next ‘Anchor Inspires’ project.

Two volunteers from Norwich & Peterborough Building Society visited Anchor’s Clayburn Court care home on Clayburn Road and presented a cheque for £500 to the home.

Sheila Fielding, home manager at Clayburn Court, said: “It has been fantastic to have the Norwich & Peterborough volunteers here with us, and a great opportunity for them to become part of our little community.

“The donation will go towards creating a reminiscence and hobby area for our residents.”

Debbie Perkins, Manager at Norwich & Peterborough, added: “We had a great time with the residents of Clayburn Court. It was lovely to see everyone getting involved in the activities, smiling and laughing.

“As a company we are committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and as well as caring about the environment and sustainability, we never forget that it is just as important to give something back to the community, and be kind to our fellow human beings.”

For more information on Clayburn Court and other Anchor care homes, please call 0800 731 2020 or visit www.anchor.org.uk.