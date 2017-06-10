Peterborough brickmaker builds raised beds

A primary school has been given new raised plots in which pupils can grow vegetables, thanks to a donation from local building products manufacturer Forterra.

The company’s Kings Dyke brickworks, which manufactures the iconic London Brick, gave Alderman Jacobs Primary School more than 1,000 bricks. They also sent trained bricklayers from the site who built the three raised beds on the school’s grounds.

The raised beds will be used by the pupils to grow vegetables, as part of the Food For Life Schools Award programme, which is backed by TV Chef Jamie Oliver. The vegetables they grow in the plots will be used by the pupils to learn to cook, and will also be used in the preparation of school meals.

Head Teacher Cathy Carlisle said: “The new raised plots for our garden look splendid, and our pupils have already started growing vegetables in them. We’d like to thank the staff at Forterra for giving us their bricks, and their time and expertise in creating these beds.”

Paul Fitzjohn, Plant Manager at Forterra’s Kings Dyke Brickworks, said: “We thought it was a very worthwhile cause that we could contribute to. We’re delighted that our bricks will help inspire the pupils to get to grips with gardening and learning how to cook.”