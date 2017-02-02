Peterborough brewery wins new contract with national restaurant chain

An award-winning brewery in Peterborough has just secured a new deal to supply a national restaurant chain.

Oakham Ales, in Maxwell Road, Woodston, has agreed to provide its award-winning Citra golden ale to Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK).

Oakham Ales' award-winning Citra ale to be sold in GBK restaurants.

The beer will be sold in all 80 of GBK’s outlets across the country in 330ml bottles, which is a new format for the brewery.

Adrian Posnett, managing director of Oakham Ales, said: “We are delighted that GBK shares our passion for great-tasting real ales and is now stocking our award-winning Citra ale around the UK.

“We pride ourselves on producing innovative beers packed with flavour and always using the highest quality ingredients and we know this is an approach shared by GBK.”

Citra, with a 4.2% ABV, was launched five years ago as Oakham’s fifth permanent beer and sells more than one million pints per year.

Tim Molema, GBK’s head of food, said: “We’re always on the lookout for new craft beers to add to our beer listing so it’s great to be able to add Citra to our menus nationwide.

“This refreshing single hop APA with lovely citrus bitterness perfectly pairs with our Blue Cheese Burger.”

GBK has built up a devoted following since being launched in Battersea, south London 16 years ago by three businessmen, including renown chef Peter Gordon.

A spokesman said: “GBK’s meticulous approach to food, including handcrafted burgers and sauces made from scratch in each restaurant’s kitchen every day, make for a meeting of minds in their link-up with Oakham.”

Citra is a light, refreshing beer with a pungent grapefruit, lychee, and gooseberry aromas leading to a dry bitter finish, and came about after Oakham production director John Bryan discovered the hop on a research trip to the USA.

It quickly became a hit with beer enthusiasts that it soon joined Oakham’s permanent range, and has further built its fan-base by being sold in 500ml bottles through Waitrose, Tesco and Co-operative food stores.