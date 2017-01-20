Peterborough Biscuit has right ingredients to showcase the best of business

A winner of BBC1 ’s The Apprentrice is to be the guest of honour at a showcase of Peterborough businesses.

Joseph Valente, who runs Impra-Gas, in Falcom Way, Yaxley, was the winner of The Apprentice in 2015.

He will join Mayor of Peterborough Councillor David Sanders to open the inaugural Peterborough Biscuit.

The event will take place at Peterborough Arena on February 8 from 8am to 6pm.

Peterborough Biscuit is a chance for businesses to showcase their products and services in front of a large and diverse audience.

Organiser Steve Smith, managing director of Sphere Risk Health & Safety Management, said: “Peterborough Biscuit is different from other local business events because our showcase is for all local businesses.

He added: “It’s often the case that business events tend to lock out businesses through costs, or the fact they need to be a member of a particular organisation.

“We are ambitious and expect Peterborough Biscuit to become an annual date on the local business calendar.”

The Peterborough Biscuit has space for up to 300 stands and applications are still being accepted. Stands are available from £85+VAT, the deadline for registering is 28 January. Businesses interested in applying for a stand can do so online at www.peterboroughbiscuit.co.uk