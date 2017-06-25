Peterborough-based homes builder gives gift to charity

A brain injury support group has received a grand donation from a Peterborough-based housebuilder.

Headway Cambridgeshire, which provides support services to brain injury sufferers and their families and carers, has received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes East Midlands, based in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood.

Gavin Chappell-Bates, fundraiser of Headway Cambridgeshire, said: “We’re thrilled to have received this kind donation towards our continued work with those affected by brain injury.

“This generous funding allows us to continue to run our hub services, a vital component of our rehabilitation work.”

Nova Eames, head of sales at Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “I’m delighted to see this money going to such a worthwhile cause.

“We want to help out those in the areas in which we build and Headway Cambridgeshire really is a vital charity that will benefit from our funding.

“Our scheme gives charities and community groups from across Cambridgeshire the chance to apply for up to £1,000 of funding. It has been a hugely successful initiative which has allowed us to support more than 20 good causes already.”

“Applications for funding can be made quickly and easily by visiting www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.”

For more information please visit www.persimmonhomes.com, or to learn more about Headway Cambridgeshire visit www.headway-cambs.org.uk

The donation is part Persimmon’s the nationwide Community Champions scheme, which has given away over £1million to charities across the UK since March 2015.