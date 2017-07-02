Peterborough-based arena aims to be gateway to the East

New partnership deals have been unveiled by Peterborough East of England Arena and Events Centre as it aspires to become the ‘gateway to the East’.

Links with Virgin Trains, a number of city hotels and nationally renowned catering company Amadeus were announced to scores of representatives from the event industry.

About 60 sector officials were invited to view the attractions at the arena, which is promoting itself as a ‘gateway to doing business in the East’.

Lunch was provided by the venue’s new catering partners, Amadeus, in the refurbished Cambridge suite, before a number of speeches by venue representatives promoting Peterborough and the venue.

A discount fare scheme in partnership with Virgin Trains, providing rail travel for passengers travelling to visit exhibitions and conferences at the arena, was announced.

The venue will also be working with selected city hotel partners where visitors attending events will benefit from discounted rates.

Dean Rees, the centre’s business development manager, said: “This was a fantastic platform for us to showcase the venue to decision makers within the events industry.

“Our range of new partnerships and the benefits of our location, the local economic growth and the versatility of the venue – set us apart from many other venues.

Mr Rees added: “These all position us as a gateway to business within the east of the country.”

Guests were invited to drive fast cars around the venue, including an Aston Martin and a pink Cadillac.