Peterborough bargain hunters raise £1,200 for charity appeal

Hundreds of people turned out to grab a bargain at the city’s biggest charity sale of the year which raised £1,200 for the city-based Chernobyl Children’s Appeal.

The event was held at All Saints’ Church Hall, Park Road, Peterborough, to raise money for John and Rosie Sandall’s 43rd trip to Ukraine in August. The dedicated couple support a sanatorium and many severely disabled young people who were affected by the world’s worst nuclear disaster at Chernobyl.

Rosie Sandall, said: “We had the biggest crowd we’ve ever had at one of our sales and the sunshine meant we could have a lot of goods outside.

“Our next fund-raising event will be a garden party at our home, 51 Apsley Way, Longthorpe, Peterborough on Sunday, July 16 when the Palmerston Ukulele Band will be playing. Thank you to everyone who continues to support us.”