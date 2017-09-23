Peterborough bankers’ walk raises £1,000 for charity

A charity fundraising walk raised £1,000 for Mental Health UK.

Peterborough fundraiser Kav Singh organised the walk from Lloyds Bank in Westgate to the Stamford branch with his daughter Preet Kaur, who also works at Lloyds in Westgate, and two colleagues - Sarah Baxter from Stamford and Helen Dunk from Bourne branch.

The personal banking manager said: “On the way, we walked down Lincoln Road, asking local businesses to contribute.

“Most of them did, as lots know me as a local businessman in my days as a co-owner of the Park nightclub.

“In total we raised £500 on the day using our buckets and sponsors, and Lloyds very kindly doubled it to make a £1,000. This was all for Mental Health UK.”

The walk wasn’t Kav’s only charitable endeavour recently as he is always busy helping in his local community as well as international aid.

“I am always proactively fundraising, and in June me and my children travelled to India with provisions and fed around 500 children in the slum parts of the city of Ludhiana, Punjab,” he added.

He was also involved with fundraising and supporting his brother Del who was climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for charity.

He arranged for Lloyds Bank to contribute towards the £5,000-plus raised.

With a passion for music since his nightclub owning days, Kav also runs an entertainment business.

“I recently helped out for free Heltwaite special needs school in Bretton who got let down for their Year 11 leaving party.

“The plea came for a DJ on facebook, so I stepped in for free and offered my services.

“The children and teachers specially came down and gave me a special surprise gift and to say thank you.”