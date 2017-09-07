Peterborough athletes cash in at finish line for £1,000 jackpot

For the past two months, Mick George Ltd has been running its ‘Skip of Gold’ competition in Peterborough and the surrounding towns and villages, providing local sports clubs and community groups the chance to win £1,000.

Over 100 applications were proposed before a shortlist of the most deserving cases were put forward to the voting stage.

Mick George Skip of Gold presentation to the East Elite All Stars Cheerleading Team at the Thistle Drice Centre from Stuart Costello from Mick George

In excess of 1,500 votes were submitted ahead of the eventual winners being selected based on the most votes received.

It was certainly a closely contested battle, with less than 5% separating the top three positions.

Congratulations to East Elite Allstars for scooping the Peterborough ‘Skip of Gold’ accolade.

The group managed to edge out Stamford Cricket Club’ who were worthy runners-up, while third position was secured by Lincs Ladies Running Club.

Entrepreneurs Vicky Thurston and Lisa French established East Elite Allstars’ back in 2013, having been involved within the sport for more than 17 years, and clearly the enterprise is going from strength to strength, as the independent run amenity has achieved a remarkable feat in topping some major competition.

Vicky Thurston said: “Never did we think we would have a chance of winning! It is amazing for groups such as ourselves to have this opportunity from a fantastic local company that seems to really care about the community, helping others and supporting several worthy charities. We are so thankful to Mick George Ltd.”

It is anticipated that the funds will be utilised to add a new fully sprung cheerleading floor which will compliment the existing facilities, helping the group achieve its mission of ‘some want it to happen, East Elite make it happen’.

Set out to provide top quality coaching, East Elite Allstars is a friendly team with a great ethos, consisting of over 100 athletes ranging from ages 4 – 27, and this isn’t the first time a Cheerleading Team has benefitted from this competition.

This time last year, it was Unity Gold Cheerleading that cleaned up the money.

Jon Stump, Finance Director at Mick George Ltd commented: “It was fantastic to see the community embrace the Skip of Gold competition, the support that the various groups received was overwhelming.

“This is the third time that we have run the competition in Peterborough and it’s clear to see by the vast number of entries just how important this support can be for the development of each nomination.”

Stump Continued: “We are very active within the Peterborough area supporting activities, individuals, clubs and charities at all levels. The Mick George Skip of Gold competition provides a little more insight to what the community really care about and are involved in within their daily lives.

“The £1,000 prize fund will undoubtedly make a real difference, and should help build to a brighter future. We are proud of our community initiatives and look forward to any forthcoming engagement.”