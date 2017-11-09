Peter to pop in to Peterborough to sign perfume

Christmas will come early for fans of pop star Peter Andre when he will visit Peterborough to sign his new perfume.

The Australian singer and TV personality will be at The Perfume Shop in the city on Saturday, November 25 signing his new fragrance Gold.

Peter - who shot to fame after releasing hit song Mysterious Girl in 1996 - will also pose for photographs with fans who buy the perfume.

He will appear at the store in Queensgate at 11.30am.