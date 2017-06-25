Perseverance is key to Jude’s drain problem

Perseverance was the key for one resident whose morning appeared to have gone down the drain.

Jude Udeze was left fishing in a city drain after dropping his car keys near the Peterborough market.

In scenes reminiscent of a comedy sketch, Jude was forced to get on his hands and knees, and use a net and a litter picking grabber to find the keys.But it was no laughing matter for Jude, who spent four hours on the task.

Jude’s problems were caught on camera by ‘paramedic paparazzo’ Chris Porsz.

Photographer Chris said: “Jude is a really nice guy, I think he is a care worker, but he was really stuck. He said his keys would cost £500 to replace, and he had to get them back.

“He had thought about using a magnet, but the keys are made of aluminium, and would not have stuck.

“He borrowed the grabber from a road sweeper, and got the net from somewhere, but there was a lot of mud and rubbish in the drain he had to sort out. I don’t know what there was in the pile of rubbish, but there was a lot of it.

“The net had broken as well, so he was stuck using the grabber.

“Quite a crowd had gathered to watch and help him.

“He was just about to leave, and decided to have one more go when he finally found them. There was a big smile when he did. He said he appreciated all the help he had received. “You just have to admire his perseverance and determination. He never gave up on it.”