People who supported youngsters in city named in Queen’s Birthday Honours List

From charity workers to college tutors, The Queen has honoured residents who made a difference to young people’s lives in Peterborough.

Pat Carrington, the principal at City College Peterborough, and Tasha Dalton, a tutor at the same college, were named in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Janet Dullaghan

Pat was awarded the MBE, while Tasha was given the British Empire Medal (BEM).

They were joined on the list by Peterborough accountant Chris Collier, who was awarded an MBE for his services to the NSPCC in the city, and Janet Dullaghan, head of commissioning for child health and wellbeing at the city council, has been recognised with an MBE for services to children during roles for both the council and NHS.

Pat said she was thrilled to pick up the award.

She said: “It was totally unexpected.

“Since coming into the role six years ago, one of the things I have tried to do is be as entrepreneurial as possible, and to cater for local people and the local community.”

Tasha said: “I could not believe what I was reading when the letter arrived. I think I read it 20 times in the first hour.

“Since people found out people have been really nice - even people who I have not worked with before have got in touch to say congratulations.”

Pat added: “Some of the messages have been really moving. We work in a small sector, and people from across the country working in similar colleges to us have been in touch to say congratulations, but also to say they are pleased the sector is getting recognition. It is seen as something the whole sector can embrace.”

Tasha Dalton

Janet is recognised as an expert in transformation and organisational change and over the past 20 years has led several large projects to transform services for children and families both in the local area and beyond.

For two decades Janet has also been a link carer for children with disabilities, providing support at home for parents so that they can have short breaks from caring for their children who have a range of needs from autism and cerebral palsy, to complex health issues and challenging behaviour.

Chris, who has helped raise more than £800,000 for the NSPCC, said:“I am humbled to receive this honour and whilst I am the recipient, it could not have been achieved without the support of my wife Carol, the members of the NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group, my former partners at Rawlinsons and the encouragement and generosity of the local business community and the many people who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to help raise funds to make such a difference for local vulnerable children.”

Chris Collier has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours