Pensioner trapped as car overturns in Peterborough

A pensioner escaped with minor injuries after his car overturnd in Peterborough today (Friday).

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 10.06am today (21st July) to a report of a collision in Oxney Road.

An ambulance crew and ambulance officer were dispatched.

They treated a man, believed to be in his 70s, who was trapped.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.