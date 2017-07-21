Pensioner trapped as car overturns in Peterborough

A pensioner escaped with minor injuries after his car overturnd in Peterborough today (Friday).
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 10.06am today (21st July) to a report of a collision in Oxney Road.
An ambulance crew and ambulance officer were dispatched.
They treated a man, believed to be in his 70s, who was trapped.
He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.
