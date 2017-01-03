Pensioner suffers serious leg injuries after lorry incident near Sawtry

A man has suffered serious leg injuries after being crushed by a lorry near Sawtry.

Emergency services, including the Magpas Air Ambulance, were called at 9.10am on Sunday, January 1 to a rural location west of Sawtry.

A man, aged in his 70s, had sustained pelvic and leg injuries.

An East of England Ambulance Spokesman said: “We were called at 8.46am on 1st January to a report of a man suffering traumatic injuries in Milking Slade Lane, Great Gidding.

“A rapid response vehicle and Magpas air ambulance were dispatched.”

Paramedics administered pain relief before airlifting the patient to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. He was in a serious but stable condition upon arrival at hospital.