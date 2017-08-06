Pen pals married for 60 years

A courtship which began as pen pals before blossoming into something more has now reached 60 years of marriage.

Henry (81) and Johanne (79) O’Hare of The Steynings, Werrington, began writing to each other in 1955. Henry was in the Royal Army Service Corps stationed in Paris, while Johanne worked with Henry’s sister back in Scotland.

Six months after they first met face-to-face the couple married, before moving to Peterborough 23 years ago from Coatbridge in Scotland. Asked about reaching the anniversary, Henry said: “I’m very delighted, especially when a telegram picture of the Queen arrives. ”

The couple, who have three daughters and four grandchildren, celebrated their big day last Thursday with a family meal.