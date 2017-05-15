Pedestrian suffers leg injuries in collision with car

A man suffered a serious leg injury after being hit by a car in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services, including the East of England Ambulance Service, Magpas, Cambridgeshire police and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service, were called to Eye Road at 12.40am on Sunday.

A Magpas spokesman said: “At 1.05am, Magpas Doctor Scott Knapp and Paramedic Keir Rutherford arrived in Peterborough via a Magpas rapid response vehicle. They had been called by EEAST Ambulance Service to treat a man injured in a collision with a car.

“The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the man (in his 50s) who had sustained a leg injury. They provided him with pain relief before accompanying him by land ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital. He was in a stable condition upon arrival at hospital.”