Pedestrian suffers broken ankle in collision with car in Peterborough

A pedestrian suffered a suspected broken ankle after being involved in a collision with a car.

The man, aged in his 20s, was involved in the incident yesterday (Thursday) on Eastern Avenue in Dogsthorpe.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 11.32am to a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Eastern Avenue. We sent two ambulance crews.

“The crews treated a man, believed to be aged in his 20s for a suspected broke ankle, and he was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.”