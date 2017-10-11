Patient flies in to open shop and say thanks

A man who nearly lost his life in a horrific crash has given his thanks to the Magpas crews who rescued him - by opening a new charity shop.

Elliott Morrell (25) opened the new Magpas shop in Cathedral Square on Saturday three years after suffering life threatening injuries in a car accident.

Deborah and Elliott Morrell with baby Georffrey (15 weeks) with Phil Hayes and Maciej Borak and daughter Wlle - who have all been helped by MAGPAS officially open their new shop next to the West entrance to the Cathedral with (left) Canon Tim Alban and (right) Revd Neil Bullen EMN-170710-201045009

The crash happened on the A1 at Biggleswade, and he suffered serious head and chest injuries in the incident. Magpas Air Ambulance crews put him in a medically induced coma at the scene of the crash, before taking him to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Elliott, from Peterborough has since made a great recovery and has started a new life; having recently become a husband, a father and has returned to work for the first time in three years.

He was joined at the ribbon cutting by two other Magpas Air Ambulance former patients, Phil Hayes from Peterborough and Maciej Borak from Huntingdon.

Elliot said: “This is my way of saying thank you. I wouldn’t be here to open this shop, were it not for Magpas Air Ambulance. This charity doesn’t just save lives, it changes people’s lives.”

MAGPAS officially open their new shop next to the West entrance to the Cathedral - intyerior pic EMN-170710-200641009

Phil added: “I wear my scars with pride. I wouldn’t be here as I am today, if it wasn’t for Magpas Air Ambulance. I can’t show my support enough!”

The shop is located next to the Cathedral, and The Revd Canon Tim Alban Jones said: “We’re really thrilled to be involved and to support an extremely important cause. The work of Magpas Air Ambulance cannot be underestimated or oversold.”

The shop will be open Mondays to Saturdays, 9.15am until 4.45pm