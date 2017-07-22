Paston summer fete raises £2,026 for church

The All Saints Church 800th Anniversary summer fete, which took over Itter Park, has been deemed a tremendous success.

The fete, opened by the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor John Fox, Deputy Mayor, Cllr Chris Ash and the Deputy Mayoress, Doreen Roberts, raised £2026 for the church.

“It was a lovely day where church met community and all had a super time,” said the Rev Mark Bridgen. “We also had community stalls as well raising money for their own causes and information tents as well. People enjoyed entertainment put on by Tu Danse, City of Peterborough Youth Ensemble and zumba dancers.

“The church authorities were very grateful to the Friends of Itter Park whom we ran the fete in association with.”