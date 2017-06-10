Party in the park to celebrate love for Peterborough

People will be able to party in the park to celebrate Peterborough over the next two weekends.

KingsGate Community Church will be hosting events at parks across the city on Saturday, June 10 and Saturday, June 17.

The events are themed ‘I Love My City’ and will see KingsGate volunteers partnering with Peterborough City Council to improve parks and playgrounds across the city with activities such as litter picking, weeding, mending fences and painting projects.

The ‘parties in the parks’ will be the climax of both days’ work and the opportunity for local people to celebrate with KingsGate from 3 pmto 4.30pm with fun for all the family including games, face painting and refreshments.

The events this weekend will be held at Itter Park and Parnwell Park, while the following weekend events will take place at Central Park, Woodfield Park and Victoria Gardens.

For more information about the I Love My City initiative and Party in the Park, or for details on how to get involved, email info@kingsgateuk.com or call 01733 311156.