Parks receive Green Flags

Four Peterborough parks have been successful in retaining their Green Flag status which is awarded to the UK’s best parks and green spaces.

Central Park, Itter Park, Manor Farm Park (Eye Open Space) and Victoria Gardens have all been named as some of the best parks to visit in the UK. Peterborough Crematorium also retained its Green Flag status.

Central Park is celebrating its 15th consecutive year of being awarded a Green Flag.

Cllr Gavin Elsey, cabinet member for waste and street scene at Peterborough City Council, who is pictured in the suit, said: “Amey, on the council’s behalf, works tirelessly to maintain these areas to the best standards and I am really proud that we continue to commit to creating a greener city.”