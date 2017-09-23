Park Farm school celebrates 20th anniversary

Pupils and staff at a Peterborough school have been marking its 20th anniversary.

Heritage Park Primary School, in Park Farm, opened on September 8, 1997, with just 39 pupils, to serve the new housing estate of Park Farm.

Hertiage Park primary school celebrates its twenty years since opening. Two giants birthday cakes for the pupils. Pictured are Isabella Parkinson, and Freya Pinfold with head teacher Karen Hepworth-Lavery EMN-170809-144633009

Now the school has more than 200 pupils.

It has also enjoyed an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ rating since April 2012.

To celebrate the school’s birthday milestone, a big party was held with not just one but two special celebration cakes.

The school cook made a cake sculpted into a 3D model of a Viking longboat to replicate the Heritage Park logo, which was the children’s dessert.

And the school’s property contractor, Bull and Co, donated another large cake, big enough to feed all 210 children and the staff. That cake had the school’s Viking longboat logo depicted in icing on the top.

Headteacher Karen Hepworth-Lavery, who was appointed 20 years ago, said: “The birthday celebration was a very special occasion for the school and there was a wonderful atmosphere throughout the day. The children sang Happy Birthday to the school and were then entertained by a magician. The Friends of Heritage Park Primary School gave each of the children a teddy bear to mark the occasion.”