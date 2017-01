Have you seen Penny the puppy, who is missing from her home in Peterborough?

She ran off with her lead attached while out for a walk with her owner near the Pyramid Centre in Bretton yesterday, Monday January 23.

Have you seen missing Penny? 1vID7ddXoo5Nq1ZMd1F5

She is of mix breed with a black collar which may still have a lead attached. She is microchipped.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call 0844 8003220 or email peterboroughslostpets@gmail.com