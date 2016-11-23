Owl centre launches selection box drive for children in Peterborough City Hospital

Families visiting Baytree Owl and Wildlife Centre at Weston can get half-price admission to the popular tourist attraction ... as long as they are happy to donate a Christmas chocolate selection box.

Owl centre manager Mark Birdsall explained: “We are holding a selection box drive for the children’s ward at Peterborough City Hospital.”

He’s hoping generous visitors will donate lots of chocolates to cheer up children who face Christmas in hospital.

Mark will deliver the chocs to the children’s ward on Sunday, December 20.

• The owl centre is based at Baytree Garden Centre, in High Road, Weston.

The centre recently unveiled plans to open a native-species butterfly house in an adapted polytunnel and generous sponsors who help the project will have their names displayed, if they wish, when the attraction opens.

