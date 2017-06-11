Oundle swimmers raise £1,600 got WaterAid

Pupils from Oundle School’s Sidney Boys’ Boarding House took part in a relay swim, with the goal of swimming the width of the English Channel in support of WaterAid.

Forty-four pupils, drawn from every year group, swam over the course of the event, and together they achieved a remarkable total of 850 lengths or 25.2 miles.

WaterAid is a global charity, with teams in over 30 countries working to provide clean, safe water to those in need. It has the highest percentage of donations going directly to its cause of any large charity, and can make a huge difference with a small amount of money. With Gift Aid, the boys have raised just over £1,600. To sponsor the boys please visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser- web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=SidneySwim2017