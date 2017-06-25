Oundle School sends one tonne of books to Africa

Oundle School has sent its first delivery of books and equipment to Books2Africa, an international non-governmental organisation that collects and distributes books and educational materials to equip students and establish libraries within classrooms, schools and communities across Africa.

Head of charities and history teacher, Ian Clark, delivered over 1,500 books in 75 boxes in addition to some sports equipment. A Silent Disco in May raised money to pay for transportation.

One tonne of books bound for Africa.

Due to syllabus changes, a large volume of textbooks are starting to become obsolete. Traditionally, these textbooks would have been collected and then ‘pulped’. However, Oundle School has set itself a goal to collect as many as possible and donate them to Books2Africa.