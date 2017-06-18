Oundle Junior school appoints new head

Sam Robertson is about to leave his current role as Deputy Head at the Modern English School in Cairo to become headmaster of Laxton Junior School from September.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed Head of Laxton Junior High School and am privileged to lead this fantastic community of children, family and staff,” he said.

The first class degree graduate in Natural Sciences and Education has been working in the UK and abroad as a senior leader overseeing academic and pastoral provision, and is now looking forward to returning to the UK in July in preparation for the start of the new term.