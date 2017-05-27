Oundle brothers’ effort raises £1,400 for Syria

Concerned by the plight of those who have had to leave their homes in Syria, and inspired by the Brownlee brothers, Sam (11) and Ned (8) Sherwin each completed a challenging bespoke triathlon raising over £1,400 for Syria Relief.

Sam rode his horse four miles from Glapthorn to Oundle School’s Sports Centre, where he then swam two lengths of the school pool after which he rode his trike (with some steering assistance) the half mile home. Ned cycled six miles, swam three lengths of the pool and ran a longer route of a mile home.

As part of Oundle School’s Community Action programme, four Oundle pupils take Sam riding each week. Sam has Cerebral Palsy (CP), caused by damage to his brain following his premature birth, which affects the control of his muscles. Horse riding, cycling and swimming are not only physically therapeutic for Sam but also enjoyable, good exercise and a chance to get into the countryside.

Sam commented: “We wanted to help Syrian people who have had to leave their homes because of the war. We hope our fundraising makes a difference to some of them.”

Ned added: “It was difficult but I am so glad that I managed to complete it.”

Mum, Camilla Sherwin, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who supported Sam and Ned, helping them to complete their challenge and raise so much for Syria Relief. It is a small charity that gets help to where it is needed.”

Head of Community Action at Oundle School, Liz Dillarstone added: “The boys chose to complete their triathlon as part of ‘Have a Go Day’, a Community Action activity afternoon at Oundle School for adults and children with physical disabilities and/or learning difficulties.

“We are extremely proud of them both, not only for completing their challenges but for raising a significant sum of money for this worthwhile charity.”

For more on the Syria Relief charity go to www.syriarelief.co.uk.

