Why music is key to learning

Michael Cross, Peterborough Music Hub Programme Manager

The Festival of Learning certainly had music at the heart of the programme as members of Ken Stimpson Community School’s superb choir opened the event and throughout the day all the Key Note speakers used music as powerful illustrations of the importance of creativity, and particularly music, in education. From Venezuela’s extraordinary El Sistema Orchestra, to school children composing music at Auschwitz, to the lyrics of Where is the Love? - delegates were constantly reminded of the influences and value of music.

This term, Peterborough Music Hub continues taking music opportunities into schools through its Whole Class Instrumental Tuition scheme and other bespoke projects.

The Music Hub is also offering free Master Classes and workshops with some high profile young musicians on Sunday, June 25, at the Key Theatre. The date will appeal to all budding jazz musicians and instrumentalists - especially those at grade 5 and above.

Led by The Steve Hession Big Band, guest tutors include Alex Bone (Saxes) - the very first BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year (2014) and James Davison (trumpet) - currently lead trumpet with NYJO and winner of the Smith-Watkins Trumpet Award (2016), at the Royal Academy of Music.

The day’s workshops will include access to rehearsals for a concert featuring The Steve Hession Big Band and the multi-award- winning musical theatre society, PODS. The gala concert is in aid of The Young People’s Counselling Service, starting at 7pm at the Key Theatre. Concert tickets cost £21.00 (full price) and are available from the venue.

On May 19, students from the Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians will be performing at Peterborough Cathedral as part of Strictly Cathedral with Louis Smith and Cassidy Little - playing during the Prosecco reception for a special evening of ballroom dancing in the Nave, where the Strictly Come Dancing celebrities will take part in a Q&A session.

This is a fundraising event for the Mayor of Peterborough’s Charities and the Peterborough 900 Campaign. Tickets cost £25 per person. Booking online or at Peterborough Visitor Information Centre. http://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/143/section.aspx/142/strictly- cathedral

There’s also still time to enter the Children’s Film Awards and Peterborough Music Hub is pleased to sponsor the award for Best Soundtrack.

The award seeks to celebrate and recognise the use of music and particularly acknowledge schools using original composition and/or young musicians as part of the project.

The closing date for entries from Early Years Foundation Stage, Year’s 1/2, Year’s 3/4 and Year’s 5/6, is Friday, May 26 at 5pm. They should be delivered to Peterborough City Council, Town Hall reception, Bridge Street, Peterborough.

Email Citycentreteam@peterbrough.gov.uk for more details.