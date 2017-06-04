Who is up to reading challenge?

Alice Setchfield, Vivacity’s children’s reading development officer:

We want to keep children reading throughout the summer holidays.

Children aged 4-11 are invited to join this year’s Summer Reading Challenge across all of the Peterborough Libraries with the awesome Animal Agents.

There are a whole host of clever creatures, ready to solve all kinds of crimes and you will find them sleuthing their way into libraries this summer.

This band of furry, slippery and feathered friends is specially trained to use their skills and natural instincts to unravel mysteries – with a huge helping of fun along the way.

The summer holidays are a great time to have fun and forget about school for a few weeks – but not at the expense of reading!

The annual Summer Reading Challenge addresses the dip in reading that can sometimes occur over the long holiday period by creatively engaging children aged 4-11 in the joys found between the covers of a book.

Over the long summer holiday, children’s reading levels can dip. The Summer Reading Challenge is a fun and exciting way to encourage children to keep reading while they’re not at school.

Being able to choose any six library books they want encourages children to read more widely and to try new types of books. They collect fun stickers and cool prizes along the way and it’s all completely free. Families can take part at any Vivacity library, including on the mobile library, so it’s local to them too. And younger children aren’t forgotten as under-4s can take part in the mini-challenge, collecting fun stickers and earning a prize and certificate of their own for sharing six library books with their family.

The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to find out how fun reading, and your local library, can be.

Sign up and get a free collector folder to keep your special Animal Agents stickers, designed by the fabulous artist Tony Ross in. Help the Animal Agents solve three mysteries by collecting your evidence stickers for each book you read.

Collect all six stickers and special giveaways as you read. It’s fun, it’s mysterious, and, best of all, it’s totally FREE. Complete the Challenge by reading six library books over the summer holidays, and receive an Animal Agents certificate.

Children can sign up for the challenge from July 15. Children can read whatever they like – fiction, picture books, fact books, even joke books – so long as they are borrowed from the library. The books can be taken out all at once or in stages – whatever is most convenient.