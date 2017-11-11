SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Video replays don’t work, a rubbish manager is my hero, Hamilton is just too taxing

The biggest problems with introducing video replays into professional football matches concern the ill-informed watching the re-runs.

Last week one of these FA panels set up to determine whether or not our useless referees were successfully deceived (not difficult) by simulation bizarrely rescinded a red card for a Fulham player who shoved an opponent to the ground while banning the victim, Bristol City skipper Bailey Wright, for exaggerating his inevitable fall.

David Unsworth has behaved impeccably under pressure.

It was a truly staggering decision.

These judging panels include former players, but the opinion on the dirtiness of a foul of a clogging defender, say Martin Keown, will differ from that of a soft attacking player like Gary Lineker.

HERO OF THE WEEK

Of course over-promoted youth team coach David Unsworth shouldn’t be given the Everton manager’s job on a permanent basis, but I was pleased he won what should be his final game in charge last weeken in such dramatic fashion. Unsworth has conducted himself admirably despite the unfair personal bashing from puerile pundits like Joey Barton.

Sam Allardyce should be hired by any struggling club.

BIG SAM IS THE BEST OPTION

There is only one manager struggling Premier League clubs should call if they want to avoid relegation and that’s Sam Allardyce.

But there’s a strange snobbishness among fans and clubs these days about styles of football.

Everton can go down with a swagger if they want, but they’d be better off ensuring safety by giving Allardyce the manager’s job at Goodison Park even if he takes them down route one.

LEWIS IS A TAXING CHARACTER

Formula One Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton has arrogantly, but rather unsurprisingly, decided he deserves a knighthood.

I’ll support that when he ends his exile in Monaco and starts paying a proper amount of tax in the UK.