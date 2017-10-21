SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: The best football club in the area

Netherton United FC have celebrated their 25th anniversary this season.

There are older clubs in the city, but none I suspect boast such impressive credentials and offer so much to the community.

I disclose a personal interest here as I experienced and enjoyed some great Sunday morning seasons with the club. I still have many friends there including the legend that is Ron Seddon.

But Netherton are a proper local football club. I have little interest in clubs who throw money at players who change clubs for an extra fiver at the drop of a hat.

I am greatly impressed though by clubs who offer football at great facilities for ages 5-80ish of all standards for both sexes. Football is even on offer for those who prefer to walk rather than run.

Anyone looking for a club to join should look no further than the Grange.