SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Satisfied with Peterborough United, Scotland’s shortcoming and Wales woe, rugby league hero

I’m satisfied with how Peterborough United have performed under Grant McCann over (almost) the first quarter of the League One season.

But then my ambitions were restricted to more entertaining football, beating Cobblers and making a run at the play-off places, even if success eventually eludes us. Posh are three from three in that list and hopefully the 10-day break from competitive action the players have almost now completed will have been used to remember how well they played in the first nine games and to forget how bad they were in the last two.

Danny Maguire gave a terrible game a decent headline.

But I still believe Wigan will win League One, Blackburn will come second and it will be hard to keep Rotherham, Scunthorpe, Bradford City and Charlton out of the play-off places.

STRACHAN’S SHORTCOMINGS

Ah I’m grateful to Scotland manager Gordon Strachan for clearing up the mystery behind his country’s continued failure to qualify for the finals of anything.

It’s nothing to do with the appalling standard of their domestic game, or poor coaching, it’s the fact Scotland’s players are smaller than anyone else’s, apart from Spain that is who somehow manage to overcome their own shortcomings to play superb football and win things.

Posh boss Grant McCann.

STRONGER TOGETHER NO MORE

‘Stronger, together, but only if Gareth Bale is playing’ is the new Wales slogan. I said they would be a one-tournament wonder after the Euros 2016 and I was right. Dreadful players playing dull football. That’s Wales who peaked before kick off the other night with a marvellous rendition of their national anthem.

I make no apology for crowing at the likes of Bale. That childish little video of the Welsh squad celebrating when England were beaten by Iceland in the last major tournament was always going to bite this limited squad on the backside.

HERO OF THE WEEK

Rugby League’s Grand Final was a poor contest. There were too many errors and a brilliant Castleford team were abysmal by their own high standards. But Danny McGuire, in his final game after a long and illustrious career with Leeds, at least delivered a great story with a man-of-the-match performance.