SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Rosberg is my hero. Cook out Root in, BBC disgrace

Nico Rosberg is not just my hero of the week, but my hero of the year for winning the Formula One World Championship.

I don’t particularly like him, I don’t have a clue about how good a driver he really is, but he did the world a huge favour by stopping the preening narcissist Lewis Hamilton winning again.

Smug Lewis Hamilton.

When Hamilton wins a Grand Prix it’s because he’s the best driver in the world.

When Hamilton loses a Grand Prix it’s because his car/mechanics/team bosses/dogs let him down.

I do hope Mercedes carry out their threat to dump Hamilton from their team next season, because it would surely settle an argument.

If he is as great as he and his fan boys suggest he would still compete strongly to become world champion in a different car.

Joe Root should be England capatain.

I suspect though he would sulk, throw tantrums and walk away from the sport rather than try and race without a car that is comfortably the best in the competition.

Hamilton lost this title because he forgot how to start a car probably. It was all his fault.

COOK’S TIME IS SURELY UP

It’s surely time for Alastair Cook to give up the England cricket captaincy. Let Joe Root have a go next summer and bed him in for the Ashes the following winter.

Cook leads like he bats. With little imagination. It works when he’s compiling runs, but England need more in the field when times are hard, like they are in India.

Root (above) would be a charismatic captain who would make playing for England enjoyable again.

BBC ARE RUINING THE FA CUP

There is more proof of football tradition being trampled into the ground this weekend.

There are more FA Cup ties taking place on Sunday than Saturday just to satisfy the BBC’s desire for an afternoon show.