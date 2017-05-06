SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Mighty fighters, dodgy divers and snooker snorefest

I’m no boxing fan, but Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko proved you don’t have to display pretend hate or make distasteful pre-bout comments to drum up interest in a big fight.

The action at Wembley was great, but just as pleasing to me was the absence of any puerile bad-mouthing before the fight.

Heroic Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua and Klitschko showed great respect to each other before, during and after their clash. They are truly great sportsmen in every sense .

‘Bravery’ is an over-used, and usually wrongly-used, word in sport. I heard those awful snooker commentators call Mark Selby ‘brave’ for taking on a risky pot to the middle in the world final.

That’s not ‘brave’, but getting in a boxing ring with power punchers most certainly is.

HERO OF THE WEEK

Disappointing Marcus Rashford.

I suspect Anthony Joshua will be hero of the week on this page on numerous occasions in the future, so let me instead honour his valiant opponent in a stunning world heavyweight title fight. The Ukranian is 41 and yet went toe-to-toe with a frightening powerful younger man and came desperately close to winning.

WHO WON DIVE OF THE DAY?

Match of the Day should ditch the ‘goal-of-the-month’ competition in favour of a ‘dive-of-the-month’ poll. The cheating in the Premier League goes unabated and no wonder as its indulged by some and even encouraged by others such as pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

Last weekend’s winner was Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and how sad to see a young player corrupted so early in his career.

PR disaster Mark Selby.

SELBY IS A DISASTROUS CHAMP

How does the BBC justify blanket coverage of the World Snooker Championships? They should have an hour’s highlight package every night to cut back on the sheer tedium. Mark Selby’s reign as world champion is a PR disaster. He’s just so dull.