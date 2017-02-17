SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Laugh out loud at Leicester City, Root needs to get lucky, the state of Scottish football

I would be loving Leicester City’s capitulation this season, but for the presence of manager Claudio Ranieri at the King Power Stadium.

Ranieri is difficult to dislike whether his team are winning or losing. He’s a modest, class act and that’s rare in football.

Hopefully Joe Root will be a lucky captain.

His players can’t say the same. What a rabble they’ve become. Surely N’Golo Kante wasn’t so good a player he could carry 10 others on his back to the most unlikely Premier League title win of all time?

His absence does prove he was the true player-of-the-year last season rather than Riyad Mahrez or Jamie Vardy, both of whom are now hopeless.

Kante clearly made useless centre-backs like Robert Huth look adequate. That’s some skill.

ROOT NEEDS TO BE LUCKY

Good luck to new England cricket captain Joe Root. I fear he is going to need it.

It’s one of cricket’s truisms that a captain is only as good as his bowling attack, which makes Root’s task ominous.

I’m pleased Root will be able to bring badly-needed ambition and innovation to the role, but with Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad creaking, and no decent spin bowler on the horizon, there could be some lean years ahead.

STATE OF SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Scottish football must be in a right state if one coach of a leading Premier League club chooses to join League One strugglers MK Dons, another quit to join League One relegation candidates Bury, and another considered joining the Nottingham Forest circus.