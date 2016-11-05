SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Klopp is just a better class Darren Ferguson, professional cycling should be scrapped

I’m a big Liverpool fan now they have Jurgen Klopp in charge at Anfield.

What a fantastic, fun character the German is, but most importanly he promotes a style of high-risk football guaranteed to thrill and entertain.

Chelsea defender David Luiz is playing well under Antonio Conte.

Liverpool are a better-class version of Posh under Darren Ferguson, well the early years at least, and there is no higher praise than that.

Liverpool have every chance of winning the Premier League title this season. Having no European football to contend with is a huge advantage as Klopp can restrict the appearances of his average players like Daniel Sturridge to the League Cup.

In fact, Chelsea, who also have no European football to distract them, could turn out to be Liverpool’s main challengers.

They also have an astute boss in Antonio Conte. Anyone who can create a system that makes David Luiz appear defensively sound must have something about him.

Bradley Wiggins is proving me right about professional cycling.

When I wrote a few years ago that professional cycling, and the Tour de France in particular, should be scrapped as every success comes under suspicion I was hammered by the cycling zealots. I was called a ‘bigot’ most memorably, as I made my point after the biggest win in Bradley Wiggins’ career.

Wiggins has a lot of fan boys.

But every edition of the Daily Mail right now suggests I was right all those years ago.