SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: I told you Harry was past it, bad move from Rio, Koeman is a waster of money

There is evidence every week of the continued incompetence of those running football clubs.

I confidently predict Roy Hodgson will have left Crystal Palace by Christmas, just as I confidently predicted in the summer that Harry Redknapp was a busted flush when he was appointed Birmingham boss. It irritates me greatly these dinosaurs keep getting plum jobs while successful young managers operating at a level below are continually overlooked. Redknapp (above) has only ever had one way of operating and that’s by splashing cash around in the transfer market, but his judgement is now seriously flawed, almost as flawed as those who appointed him. And whatever skills Hodgson had he left behind at Fulham, something that appears to have passed a panicky Palace board by.

RIO’S MOVE WILL END IN TEARS

News that Rio Ferdinand wants to take up boxing is rather baffling. He was a smooth operator on the football pitch, but hardly renowned for sticking his head in where it hurts. It could all end in tears. He won’t have Nemanja Vidic to do all the dirty work for him in this sporting area. I would back Robbie Savage if he ever contemplated pugilism as a career change. It would get him out of the media with the possibility of him getting a slap in his (very big) mouth.

WHAT A WASTE OF MONEY

Has £140 million ever been so badly wasted as Everton managed this summer? I doubt it. No centre forward, Wayne Rooney lumbering about and a passive, slow midfield and defence. Shame on Ronald Koeman.