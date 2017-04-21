SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Hughton is a hero, Alli is the greatest, F1 is no longer a sport, too many Welsh players

Brighton manager Chris Hughton is proof that nice guys do win sometimes, something that should give Grant McCann and his many Peterborough United admirers hope for next season.

Hughton’s excellence as a Championship manager is unmatched by anything he’s done at Premier League level though. Hopefully he will buck that trend and enjoy more success in the top flight

Dele Alli is a star.

ALLI IS THE GREATEST

Professional footballers never let you down.

A Professional Footballer of the Year list which doesn’t feature Spurs star Dele Alli is quite frankly bizarre.

He’s on the young player-of-the-year list, and will win by a landslide, but you’re telling me he hasn’t been better than team-mate Harry Kane (brittle), Chelsea’s Eden Hazard (half a season wonder) or Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez (ditto), all of whom are in the running?

Heroic Chris Hughton.

Alli, when he’s not diving grotesquely for penalties or getting sent off for wild tackles, has been consistently excellent in a team of entertainers. He’s the best young player I’ve seen in League One (no matter what Posh chief Darragh MacAnthony says) and he’s progressed into a top Premier League performer.

F1 IS NO LONGER A SPORT

If Lewis Hamilton is such a good driver surely he would have been able to overtake team-mate Valtteri Bottas (above) in the Bahrain Grand Prix last week without outside help? Instead he needed team orders to get him past a slower drive which is a) an affront to true racing/sport and b) confirmation that F1 rule-makers have dropped a huge clanger in making the sport even more processional than it was.

TOO MANY WELSH PLAYERS

I don’t understand why British Lions coach Warren Gatland didn’t just select England to tour New Zealand this summer. How more players from woeful Wales are included than from an Ireland team that beat the All Blacks recently is beyond me.